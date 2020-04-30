RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jaya Prada, Dimple Kapadia; Actresses who made their debut opposite B town's romantic hero

Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning after he lost his battle to cancer. Known as Bollwyood's original romantic hero, many actresses made their debut opposite him. Here's a list of the same.

made his debut with Bobby in 1973 and went on to become the original romantic hero of Bollywood. The actor was a heartthrob onscreen and a charmer off-screen. No amount of words can fill the void the industry feels today as we mourn the untimely demise of the veteran actor. Kapoor passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for two years. The family has requested support and kindness in this hour of grief and has reiterated to remember him with smile rather than tears. While Kapoor worked in over 100 films in his career spanning four decades, he worked with many newcomers as well.

Here we list down 8 heroines who made their debut opposite the late actor.

1. Dimple Kapadia

Even though Rishi Kapoor had made his appearance in cinema as a child artist, he bagged his first leading role in Bobby (1973) opposite 16-year old Dimple Kapadia, in her debut film as well. The film went on to become a huge hit, and their pair was much loved. While one would have thought they would many films together, Dimple getting married took her away from the limelight. However, the pair returned in Sagar (1985) with Sagar and delivered yet another hit.

2. Shoma Anand

Shoma Anand made her debut with Rishi in Barood (1976). She went on to do many other films and the hit show Hum Paanch on Television.

3. Kaajal Kiron

Kajal Kiron made her debut with Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (1977) where she played Rishi's love interest.

4. Jaya Prada

Prada started her career as a child artist and then as a lead protagonist in Telugu movies. However, her first Hindi movie was Sargam opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film was a huge hit, and the two acted in five more movies -- Sindoor (1987), Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani (1988), Gharana (1989), Paraya Ghar (1989) and Dhartiputra (1993), later on.

5. Bhavna Bhatt

Bhavna made her adult debut in Naya Daur(1978) opposite Rishi. However, later disappeared from limelight.

6. Radhika

Radhika was a well known Tamil star when she did her first Hindi film Naseeb Apna Apna (1986) where she plays Rishi's first wife. She went on to act in three movies, none of which did well. Post that, she returned to Tamil cinema.

7. Ranjeeta

Ranjeeta made her debut in the 1976 film, Laila Majnu, opposite Rishi. She paired with Rishi once again in Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978) and Zamana (1985). She has acted in more than 48 movies, with Satte Pe Satta being well known.

8. Mita Vasisht

Before making her debut in movies, Mita Vasisht acted in a few television serials. However, her first film was Chandni (1989).

