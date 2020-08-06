RIP Sameer Sharma: Sidharth Malhotra mourns the demise of his Hasee Toh Phasee co star; Says ‘It’s really sad’

As Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Mumbai residence, his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra paid his condolences on Instagram.

(Trigger Warning)

Looks like the year 2020, which has already been one of the most difficult years for the entertainment industry, is getting worse by the day. After struggling to come in terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the industry has lost another actor today. We are talking about Sameer Sharma, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence. According to media reports, the 44-year-old actor had died of suicide. However, the cops haven’t recovered any suicide note from Sameer’s house.

Sameer’s unfortunate demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the industry. Amid this, the late actor’s on-screen brother mourned his death. To note, Sidharth had shared the screen space in 2009 release Hasee Toh Phasee. The Student of The Year actor shared a still from the movie in his Instagram story and called it an unfortunate incident. Sidharth wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate. #RIPSameerSharma” along with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s condolence message for Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sameer Sharma:

Meanwhile, talking about Sameer, the Malad Police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for autopsy. “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” a senior police official told Mid- Day.

According to media reports, Sameer’s body was recovered by the watchman who later informed the society members. There have been speculations that Sameer died two days ago given the condition of the body. Apart from Hasee Toh Phasee, Sameer was also seen in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Sameer Sharma passes away by apparent suicide at his Mumbai residence

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×