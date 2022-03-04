RIP Shane Warne: Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Bhumi & more express grief over Australian spinner’s death

The world was left heartbroken following the unfortunate demise of Australian cricketer Shane Warne who died on March 04. He breathed his last at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand. According to media reports, he died due to a ‘suspected heart attack’. His demise left fans and his well-wishers in major shock. They also mourned his death on social media. Following this, Bollywood celebrities too expressed grief over the spinner’s death. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and others took to social media to pay their condolences.

Ranveer Singh mourned his demise while Varun Dhawan posted the late cricketer’s photo and wrote “RIP”. Actress Ananya Panday too posted his image with a broken heart emoji. Anil Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin…” Taking to Instagram, actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “RIP, Shocked!”, along with folding hands emoticon.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Sunny Deol, Saba Pataudi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others expressed grief over Shane Warne’s demise.

A statement was issued regarding Shane’s unfortunate demise by his management which read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course”.

Shane Warne is considered to be the greatest leg spinner of all time who had 708 test match wickets to his name, a record which was only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He even played a key role in Australia’s triumph during the 1999 World Cup.

