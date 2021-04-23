RIP Shravan Rathod: AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani, Pritam & others pay tributes to composer of Nadeem-Shravan duo

Owing to COVID 19, Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan duo, passed away on Thursday night at a hospital in Mumbai. Post his demise, many Bollywood colleagues like AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and more have offered condolences.

One of the most renowned music composers of the 90s era, Shravan Kumar Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo, died on Thursday night at the age of 66 due to COVID 19. The composer's demise left the entire Bollywood and musical fraternity saddened. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod in a chat with PTI where he said, "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul." Post the news broke, many offered condolences on Twitter including AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani.

AR Rahman took to social media and wrote, "Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace Respect and Prayers." Armaan Malik was shocked and grieved by the news of Shravan's demise. He wrote, "Rest in peace #ShravanRathod sir.. I can’t believe you’re gone.. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi music awards event. Totally shattered.. at a loss of words. my sincere condolences to his entire family." On the other hand, Vishal Dadlani also remembered Shravan's legacy with Nadeem in a tweet. He wrote, "That's terrible news! :( #ShravanRathod ji will live on through the music. Nadeem-Shravan didn't just have popular songs. They had their own era!"

Salim Merchant also shared his condolences for the family and remembered the magic of Nadeem-Shravan's music back in the 90s. He wrote, "Shravan bhai is no more My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news." Shreya Ghoshal offered her condolences as well and remembered Shravan in her tribute. She wrote, "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace." Suchitra Krishnamoothi wrote, "My deepest condolences on the passing away of #ShravanRathod due to covid related complications. Their music will live on forever #NadeemShravan OM SHANTI."

The news of Shravan's demise left many music lovers devastated. took to Twitter to express how his music with Nadeem resulted in his film, Dhadkan becoming legendary. He too offered condolences to his family. Nadeem also spoke to the Bombay Times and expressed deep sorrow about losing his partner due to COVID 19.

