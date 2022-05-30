RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: After Drake, AP Dhillon pays tribute; Says 'admired how he was able to rise above all'

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's untimely demise left the nation shocked and his fans heartbroken. The musician was shot dead in his car in Punjab's Mansa district when he was travelling along with his two friends to his native village. Reportedly, Moose was shot a day after the state government withdrew his security which included two gunmen who were provided to him. Condolences, thoughts and prayers from all over poured for Sidhu Moose who was an extremely popular figure, especially in the world of music and rap.

Hours after well-known Hollywood rapper Drake paid a tribute to Moose on his social media, Indian-born Canadian rapper AP Dhillon also remembered Sidhu Moose Wala and penned a tribute. Dhillon pointed out that the late rapper always "stayed true to himself".

AP Dhillon's Tribute

Taking to his Instagram Story, AP Dhillon shared a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala and posted it with broken heart emojis. He then went on to write, "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With the constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energey directed towards people like us who are just doing what we love to do."

He further added, "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look so easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala."

Take a look at AP Dhillon's tribute:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Devgn among others mourned the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala.

ALSO READ: The Last Ride & Rapper Tupac: Fans point out strange coincidences in Sidhu Moose Wala's death & final song