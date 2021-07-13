RIP Yashpal Sharma: ’83 actor Jatin Sarna mourns legendary cricketer’s demise: History will never forget you

As Yashpal Sharma breathed his last today, Jatin Sarna, who will be essaying his role in ’83, pens a heartfelt note for him.

The sports industry woke up to one of the most heartbreaking news of the year as cricket legend Yashpal Sharma breathed his last today. According to media reports, Sharma died due to a cardiac arrest and his demise has sent shock waves across the nation. For the uninitiated, Yashpal Sharma was among the heroes who led India’s iconic triumph in the 1983 World Cup when Kapil Dev's squad lifted the World Cup for the first time. And while the nation is mourning Sharma’s demise, actor Jatin Sarna also penned a heartfelt note for the late cricketer.

To note, Jatin will be seen essaying the role of Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s much anticipated ’83. Paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary cricketer, Jatin said that history will always remember Sharma. He wrote, “This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir. can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir.... @yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you”.

On the other hand, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will also be seen playing a key role in ’83, also took to Twitter to mourn Yashpal Sharma’s demise. He tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. An incredible sporting spirit who contributed immensely to Indian cricket and to India's 1983 World Cup win. Prayers to his family. May he rest in peace.”

