Rise and Shine and smile bright with Mira Rajput from London; Pretty PHOTOS

Mira Rajput is quite the social media bee. Shahid Kapoor’s beautiful wife Mira likes to keep an active presence on Instagram. Every now and then, she shares glimpses from her life with the Bollywood actor and their two adorable kids Misha and Zain, while fans keep coming back for more. Currently, the family of four is in Europe, where they are enjoying a month-long vacation. Speaking of which, earlier today, Mira took to her social media space yet again and dropped a slew of new photos from the city. Have you seen them yet?

Mira Rajput shares pics from London

In the photos shared by Mira, she can be seen seating at a restaurant as she soaked up the warm London sun. Mira can be seen donning a pink crop top that she paired with a black faux leather skirt. Her makeup looked flawless and she wore her hair down. She also wore a few accessories on her wrists including her chic watch. She smiled delightfully as she posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos, she captioned the post as, “Rise and Shine (star emoji)”.

As soon as she shared the photos, the post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and followers online. Many left red heart emojis and fire emojis.

Take a look:

Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on the 7th of July. The lovebirds tied the knot on this very day in 2015. On the special occasion, Mira took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo where she can be seen lying down in a reclined chair with Shahid. Posting this snapshot, she wished him on their anniversary as she wrote, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby (red heart emoji) I love you beyond the itch and back (kiss emoji) @shahidkapoor.”

ALSO READ: Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's lavish house