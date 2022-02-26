Rise and Shine to Khushi Kapoor flaunting her toned abs with a pout to give us Saturday Motivation; PHOTO

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is slowly and steadily making her presence felt. Be it her frequent sightings at various events in the city or her posts on Instagram, Khushi certainly is grabbing the attention of netizens ahead of her big Bollywood debut. Being a fitness enthusiast, Khushi is often seen sweating it out at the Pilates class. And recently, she gave us a glimpse of the results in a mirror selfie, thus shelling out Saturday motivation.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi shared a mirror selfie and gave all a glimpse of her toned frame. In the photo, Khushi is seen standing in her bedroom in front of the mirror while pouting away. She could be seen clicking a picture to flaunt the results of the 'grind' at her Pilates class. She is seen clad in a green sports bralette with matching tights. Khushi also is seen flaunting a delicate neck pendant with earrings. Her hair was tied up in a bun. One could see her toned abs as she pouted and clicked a selfie.

Have a look:

Recently, Khushi was spotted outside her dance classes with Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. The trio is gearing up for their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film based on The Archies. It was announced a few months back by Zoya. However, she did not officially announce the cast. However, it is being reported that Khushi will also be a part of the film. Pinkvilla was the first to break that Agastya and Suhana will be debuting in Zoya's film and well, from the frequent sightings at Zoya's office, it certainly leaves everyone excited.

