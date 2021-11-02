Rise and shine to Ranveer Singh in two ponytails making a cool statement with his airport look; WATCH

Actor Ranveer Singh is one stylish superstar in Bollywood who knows how to make a statement with his looks. Every time Ranveer steps out, he manages to make heads turn with his stylish looks. Be it rocking a monochrome look or a vibrant colourful one, the 83 actor never disappoints his fans who love his style. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, when Ranveer walked out of the airport, he managed to grab eyeballs with his cool two ponytail look.

As Ranveer walked out of Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, the paparazzi greeted him. The 83 star also obliged them with photos as he walked towards his car. In the video, we can see Ranveer clad in a black and white striped tracksuit. The 83 actor had pulled down the zipper of his hoodie to flaunt his ripped chest. Along with his sporty look, Ranveer added a cool scarf as a mask and oversized shades. However, it was his cool hairstyle that impressed everyone. Ranveer rocked 2 ponytails like a pro and made a statement.

Take a look: Click HERE

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently shared a workout post on social media and left netizens inspired. The actor is currently hosting a TV show, The Big Picture and is getting a lot of love for his debut stint on TV.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in 83 with Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayesbhai Jordaar that is all set to release next year. He also has shot for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, he is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with THESE monochrome pictures