Rise and shine to Ranveer Singh in two ponytails making a cool statement with his airport look; WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:29 AM IST  |  3.4K
   
Ranveer Singh at airport
Rise and shine to Ranveer Singh in two ponytails making a cool statement with his airport look; WATCH
Advertisement

Actor Ranveer Singh is one stylish superstar in Bollywood who knows how to make a statement with his looks. Every time Ranveer steps out, he manages to make heads turn with his stylish looks. Be it rocking a monochrome look or a vibrant colourful one, the 83 actor never disappoints his fans who love his style. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, when Ranveer walked out of the airport, he managed to grab eyeballs with his cool two ponytail look.

As Ranveer walked out of Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, the paparazzi greeted him. The 83 star also obliged them with photos as he walked towards his car. In the video, we can see Ranveer clad in a black and white striped tracksuit. The 83 actor had pulled down the zipper of his hoodie to flaunt his ripped chest. Along with his sporty look, Ranveer added a cool scarf as a mask and oversized shades. However, it was his cool hairstyle that impressed everyone. Ranveer rocked 2 ponytails like a pro and made a statement. 

Take a look: Click HERE

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently shared a workout post on social media and left netizens inspired. The actor is currently hosting a TV show, The Big Picture and is getting a lot of love for his debut stint on TV. 

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in 83 with Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayesbhai Jordaar that is all set to release next year. He also has shot for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, he is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. It is helmed by Karan Johar. 

Also Read|Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with THESE monochrome pictures

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All