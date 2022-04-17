Rise, Shine and Snap: Take lessons from Vicky Kaushal on how to click aesthetic sunkissed photos.

Vicky Kaushal is either travelling for his shoots, thanks to his hectic schedule or working out even on holidays. The actor makes sure to stay on the top of his fitness game. How do we know that? Well, Vicky loves to keep his fans updated with photos from the gym as he dishes out some motivation. Not just the gym, Vicky also enjoys the occasional candid photoshoot outdoors.

Over the weekend, the actor served a lesson in clicking aesthetic sunkissed photos and not the usual 'smiling in the sun' style. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a couple of picture in which he can be seen taking in the majestic views of the sunset. Wearing a crisp white shirt and buzzed hair look, Vicky looked all things smart.

Standing on the balcony, overlooking the hills, Vicky stared into the sunset in one shot. In another, he dreamily looked out towards the sky with his equally dreamy eyes. One fan commented, "How are you more beautiful than the sunset?"

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's sunkissed photos below:

Well, now you know some poses you can take inspiration from for the gram next time.

Vicky Kaushal has been juggling multiple projects. He will be seen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in a comedy film. He has also been working with Sara Ali Khan on another project.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get 'love and happiness' from Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal