Rise & shine with Janhvi Kapoor and a glimpse of her Saturday morning Pilates session; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to drop new photos on Saturday morning from her Pilates session. What left fans completely in awe was how effortlessly Janhvi could nail some extremely difficult stretches like a pro. In the photos, the Roohi star is seen clad in a pair of purple shorts and a matching crop top. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail and she is seen nailing her workout like a pro. Her trainer also shared the same photos and praised her in a caption.

Janhvi's trainer wrote, "And she’s properly back at it my pilates girl @janhvikapoor." Janhvi often is seen making her wait to work out at her Pilates class when she's in the city. A couple of times in the past too, Janhvi has taken fans inside her Pilates class and every time she has, it has left everyone in awe of her dedication to fitness. Once again, with the new photos from her Saturday workout session, Janhvi has shelled out the right kind of fitness inspiration for fans for the weekend.

Take a look:

Talking about Janhvi's work front, she was last seen on the big screen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with and Helen remake that is being produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. Recently, Janhvi also was seen in an episode of Discover+ show Star Vs Food season 2.

