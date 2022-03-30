Rise & shine to Kareena Kapoor Khan looking stunning in a tracksuit as she gets snapped; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer whenever she walks out of her house. She makes sure to leave everyone stunned with her fashion game and it is always a treat for the paps to capture her in their lenses when she steps out in the city. Well, Wednesday morning turned out to be a good one for all the paps and Bebo’s fans as she was spotted in Bandra. The actress was seen wearing a tracksuit and we loved how stylish she looked even in this casual morning attire.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen glowing under the sun and her skin looks flawless. She is wearing a grey coloured jacket that she has paired with the same coloured joggers. She has an intense look on her face and walks with full confidence and swag. The actress has tied her hair in a bun and is also wearing sunglasses and has completed her attire with white flip flops. Indeed Bebo is a diva and there is no denying this fact.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, this will also be her first film after Jehangir’s birth.

