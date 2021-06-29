‘Rise & Shine’: Rhea Chakraborty begins her day on positive note; Drops morning selfie
Rhea Chakraborty started her Tuesday morning on a fresh note. The actress dropped a picture with a message of encouragement for her fans and followers. She shared a selfie on her Instagram story and added an inspirational quote. Rhea donned a black top with floral embroidery and teamed her look with hoop earrings. She wrote “Rise and Shine” along with the picture. Rhea looked flawless with minimal makeup.
The ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ actress has been pretty active on Instagram lately. She has kept her followers engaged through her regular posts. On Father’s day, Rhea shared a major throwback picture with her dad along with a heartfelt note. “Happy Father’s Day to my papa !You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa,” she captioned.
Take a look:
A couple of days back, Rhea also came out in support of Britney Spears. The ‘Jalebi’ actress took to her Instagram story and mentioned the hashtag ‘Free Britney’. American pop star Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years. Britney was placed under legal guardianship in 2008 and suffered a public breakdown amid her divorce from her husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make her comeback from the film ‘Chehre’. The film was slated to hit the theatres in April 2021 but had to be postponed in wake of rising COVID cases in the country. The upcoming movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
