Rise & shine to Shahid Kapoor's handsome look of the day for a shoot and 'morning love'; PHOTOS

Saturday morning began on a treat mode for fans as the actor dropped some 'morning love' on his social media handle for fans. The Jersey actor often uses his social media handle to share glimpses of his shoot life and keep his fans updated about his work projects. And now, on the weekend, Shahid began his day by dropping glimpses while he was on his way to shoot for the day. The handsome actor left everyone in awe of his handsome morning look.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared videos and photos of himself while he was on a boat. The Kabir Singh actor shared a selfie as well to treat fans on Saturday morning. In the photo, we can see Shahid clad in a striped green shirt. The handsome star teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and he flaunted his cool style in the photos. He even gave all a glimpse of the sea while riding on the boat. Sharing the selfie, Shahid wrote, "Morning love" for his fans.

Take a look:

Shahid had recently returned to Mumbai after a vacay with his wife Mira Rajput. The handsome star was snapped at the airport as he nailed a stylish look.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web show with Raashi Khanna. Pinkvilla recently informed you, Regina Cassandra, who we saw in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also has joined Raashi and Shahid on the show.

