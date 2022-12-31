Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit him in Dehradun Hospital: ‘Went to meet him as fans'

On Friday morning, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was injured in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was hospitalised after surviving the car accident while he was traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. Pictures of the horrific car accident went viral on social media, and the visuals left people shocked. The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his car smashed into a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Now, a day after his accident, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited him at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor visit Dehradun hospital to check up on Rishabh Pant

On Saturday morning, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited Rishabh Pant in the hospital. After their visit, they talked to the media, during which they shared an update regarding the cricketer’s health. NDTV quoted Anil Kapoor saying, “He is in high spirits and he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, all are very good. Whoever is watching this I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing." Meanwhile, Anupam Kher said that he and Anil Kapoor went to meet Rishabh Pant as ‘fans’ of the cricketer, and also met his mother. "We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon.” He further shared, “We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans. We as responsible citizens take that please drive carefully, especially here it is foggy at night. Wishing you all a very happy new year."

BCCI’s statement after Rishabh Pant’s accident Post Rishabh Pant’s accident, BCCI released a statement that mentioned Rishabh was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre in Roorkee, where he was treated for impact injuries. He was then shifted to a hospital in Dehradun. “Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” read the statement. The BCCI further added that it is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family and that the Medical Team is also in contact with the doctors who are currently treating the cricketer. “The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” the statement concluded. Cricket fraternity wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery The cricket fraternity as well as fans of Rishabh Pant prayed for his speedy recovery. Virat Kohli took to his Twitter, and wrote, “Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery,” while Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon.” Sachin Tendulkar also prayed for his quick recovery, while Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting wrote, “Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon.” The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma told ANI that a DDCA team will be at the hospital in Dehradun to monitor the cricketer’s health, and if needed, Rishabh would be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery. ANI quoted a bus conductor Paramjeet, who rescued Rishabh Pant after his near-fatal accident, saying, “As we dragged him (Rishabh Pant) out, the car caught fire and burned down within 5-7 secs. He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer.”

