Rishi Kapoor is all praises for Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; Latter expresses his gratitude

Rishi Kapoor has praised Ajay Devgn and his team for their stellar performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior through the medium of a tweet. Read on for further details.

This year has begun with the release of numerous Bollywood films which have been able to impress the audiences with their impressive casts and storylines. One such movie is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring , Kajol and in the lead roles. Numerous film critics, intellectuals and other members of the film fraternity have applauded the makers and star cast of the movie. Veteran actor has tweeted about the same recently and is all praises for the team.

He writes, “Super congratulations to all concerned with Tanhaji. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. I loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay, Kajol, Saif, Om Raut, Bhushan, Krishan, and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film.” Ajay Devgn seems to be quite elated with this response from Rishi after which he writes, “Thank you, Sir, for your praise. It’s humbling.”

Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay,Kajol,Saif,Om Raut, Bhushan,Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film. pic.twitter.com/cL6KYvvkOW — Rishi Kapoor (chintskap) March 4, 2020

Thank you Sir for your praise. It’s humbling https://t.co/N13hQxW9Jb — Ajay Devgn (ajaydevgn) March 4, 2020

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period drama has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Om Raut. On the work front, Ajay Devgn has some more interesting projects lined up for this year. He will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Tribhanga, The Big Bull and RRR. Ajay will also produce the movie Chhalaang featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles.

