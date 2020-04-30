Rishi Kapoor appears in a jolly mood with wife Neetu in the last video he recorded with Anupam Kher; Watch

Anupam Kher shares the last video he recorded with Rishi Kapoor when the latter was in New York seeking treatment for leukemia. The veteran actor appeared in high spirits.

spent more than a year in New York City where he was seeking treatment for leukemia. During his time in the US, several Bollywood stars visited him and his wife . Anupam Kher was among the frequent visitors. The actor regularly shared photos and videos featuring Rishi and Neetu. Today, as the country mourns the loss of the legendary actor, Anupam shared the last video he recorded with Rishi. Anupam shared the video on social media and paid his tribute to the actor.

In the video, Anupam, Rishi and Neetu are seated in a yellow cabbie amid NYC traffic. The video starts with Anupam teasing his company before turning the camera towards Rishi. The Kapoor and Sons star was in high spirits as he sang his hellos to the camera. Neetu joining Rishi's musical greetings before Anupam ended the video.

The actor shared the video on Instagram with the message, "I am just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person's passing away." He added, "#RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।और न ही कभी देखूंगा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।New York में उनके साथ का ये आख़िरी वीडियो उनकी खुश मिज़ाजी का एक जीता जागता सबूत है। चिंटू जी आप तो हमेशा हमारे साथ ही रहोगे।Hello!Hello!Hello! ओम शान्ति। "

Check out the video below:

