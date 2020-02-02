Rishi Kapoor on being hospitalised: Nothing dramatic, pollution got me I guess

The news about Rishi's health comes soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony.

Today morning, Pinkvilla reported that is admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. While the updates on his health were still awaited, Rishi Kapoor's son had flown to New Delhi to be by his father's side. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend . And now the 67-year-old has opened up about being hospitalized to Mumbai Mirror that he had an infection for which he is getting treated. Nothing dramatic. The actor guessed that pollution got him.

The news about Rishi's health comes soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife , Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. Just a few months ago, Rishi returned to India after successfully battling and beating cancer. The actor was being treated in New York for almost a year before he beat the ailment. On battling with cancer, Rishi said, "I had lost 26kg as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kilos. I don't want to look too lean, but I haven't gone back to my original self either. Thank God for that."

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan and The Intern with . The Intern will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More