Rishi Kapoor is better and will be discharged soon says producer Honey Trehan; Read on
Rishi Kapoor fans got tensed after hearing the news of the actor being admitted to a hospital in New Delhi spread around. There were reports that Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor had flown to New Delhi to be by his father's side. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The news about Rishi's health comes soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. Yesterday talking about his health, Rishi Kapoor said that he had an infection and is getting treated.
Today, Honey Trehan, producer of Rishi Kapoor starrer Sharmaji Namkeen gave an update of the actor's health to Mumbai Mirror. He said that he met Rishi Kapoor at the hospital and he is better now. He will be discharged soon. The producer further said, “We have a shoot today, but Rishi sir is not a part of it. He will be joining the cast and crew in Mumbai next week." Just a few months ago, Rishi returned to India after successfully battling and beating cancer. The actor was being treated in New York for almost a year before he beat the ailment.
Moving on to yet another journey with the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern with @deepikapadukone ! Produced by @SunirKheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone for @iAmAzure & @_KaProductions in collaboration with @warnerbrosindia @DenzD pic.twitter.com/wuPq8caN4H
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020
On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, besides Sharmaji Namkeen he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan and The Intern with Deepika Padukone. The Intern will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal.
