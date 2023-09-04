Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 7 priceless family pics of Karz actor with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Alia Bhatt

Rishi Kapoor is undeniably one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. His illustrious career is adorned with iconic films like Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Karz, Chandni, Fanaa, Namastey London, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, and many more. Tragically, he left this world on April 30, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with leukemia. His departure left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, including his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On what would have been his 71st birthday today, September 4, we remember and celebrate his life.

In honor of his birth anniversary, here are seven cherished pictures capturing the late star with his beloved family. These images serve as a beautiful reminder of the special moments they shared.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s marriage

Around the release of her film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture from her wedding with her beloved husband Rishi Kapoor. The photo captured them in their traditional wedding attire, and her caption said, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.”

Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared a touching photograph of a young Ranbir Kapoor with his father on the day of Rishi ji's passing. In her caption, she simply wrote, "beautiful boys."

Rishi Kapoor enjoying a drink with Ranbir Kapoor and Bharat Sahni

In a photograph shared by Neetu in 2019, Rishi ji can be seen sharing a drink with his son Ranbir and his son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Along with the picture, Neetu stated, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality.. they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime.”

Kapoor family New Year celebrations

The picture, shared on January 1, 2019, captured a lovely moment as Rishi ji's entire family, including Alia, and Riddhima's daughter Samara, gathered together for a meal to ring in the New Year.

Ranbir Kapoor's selfies with his parents

These selfies are from the time when Ranbir stood by his father's side during his cancer treatment, providing unwavering support. In her caption, Neetu wrote, “That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity Happiness Love and that Wink.”

Neetu Kapoor on valuable lessons learned from Rishi Kapoor

In a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 69th birth anniversary, Neetu shared a picture from one of their travels. In her caption, she recounted the challenges they faced during their traumatic years in New York City when he was undergoing treatment. She expressed that from him, she learned the power of hope and strength.

Kapoor family Christmas brunch

The final photograph captures a heartwarming moment from the Kapoor family's Christmas celebrations in 2019. Rishi ji was surrounded by the entire Kapoor family on this joyous occasion, including Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

