Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & others remember veteran actor

Bollywood has witnessed several iconic stars over the years and among these has managed to rule hearts for decades. The legendary actor, who made his debut with the 1973 release Bobby, won hearts with his cute looks, versatility and acting prowess. And while he enjoyed a massive fan following, his demise came as a big shock for everyone. As his loved ones and fans continue to miss Rishi Kapoor, the social media was inundated with heartfelt messages for the late actor on his birth anniversary.

Interestingly, the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor as they released the first poster of his swan song. In fact, several celebs also took to social media to remember the late actor today. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the poster on her Instagram story and wrote, “Miss you Chintu uncle” along with a heart emoticon. also remembered the late actor and wrote “Miss you”. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a framed monochromatic picture of Rishi which was decorated with a garland. One could also spot and Riddhima in the mirror image of the pic and it was captioned as, “We love you”.

also remembered Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary and wrote, “Remembering the iconic Rishi Kapoor ji on his birth anniversary. You will always be missed”.

Take a look at celebs remembering Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary:

To note, while Rishi Kapoor had passed away before completing Sharmaji Namkeen, Paresh Rawal was roped in to step into his shoes and complete the movie. As the makers unveiled the first poster of Sharmaji Namkeen today featuring Rishi Kapoor, they also shared Paresh Rawal’s look from the movie.

Also Read: On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima gifts first look of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen