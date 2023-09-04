Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor misses him; Sanjay Dutt posts throwback PIC with him and Ranbir

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the most loved and evergreen actors we ever had. In an illustrious career spanning around five decades, the actor not only delivered several super hits in the industry but also became a household name for his iconic characters. Starting off his career as a child artist with father, Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker to being a heartthrob as a young chocolate boy in 70’s to 90’s. Later he moved on to memorable mature roles, however, he never failed to impress the audience with every versatile roles he embodied. Unfortunately, we lost the actor on April 30, 2020 but this gem of an actor always lives on in our hearts. On his 71st birth anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Dutt are too remembering him and shared a heart-touching post on their respective social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers her ‘Chintu Uncle’

Kareena Kapoor Khan who happens to be the late actor’s niece, shared a beautiful monochromatic photo of the late actor from his youthful days. Alongside the photo, the caption on the story reads, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle..Always in our heart..Miss you”. HAVE A LOOK AT THE STORY SHARED:

Sanjay Dutt drops a happy picture in veteran actor’s remembrance

In addition to this, Munna Bhai actor posted a happy picture on his Instagram as he remembered the veteran actor. The picture features Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as they shared a warm hug and posed for the picture. The post was accompanied with the caption that reads, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.” HAVE A LOOK AT THE POST:

Soon after the post was shared Sanju Baba’s post was filled with heart felt comments by the internet users.

RISHI KAPOOR’S CAREER GRAPH:

Rishi Kapoor’s career initiated as a child artist with his father, Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker in 1970 for which he was awarded with the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. His first breakthrough in the lead role was with Bobby in 1973 which brought him the Filmfare award for Best Actor. It was in the year 1973; he starred as romantic lead and went on to give several iconic hits including Kabhie Kabhie, Prem Rog, Karz, Deewana, Chandni, Nagina, Amar Akbar Anthony amongst others.

Nonetheless, since 2000’s he started opting for character roles but only to emerge even stronger on screen. His roles in films like Namaste London, Agneepath, Fanaa, Mulk, 102 Not Out and many others can never be forgotten.

