Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Meenakshi Seshadri remembers her ‘down-to-earth’ Damini co-star: ‘He comes from legendary family but...'

September 4th marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and his Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is all hearts for him. The diva who left the industry way back in 1994 has shared her experience of being introduced by the late actor on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2015.

Meenakshi found Rishi’s supportive gesture quite sweet. “I thought that was amazing. He comes from such a legendary family of talent but he had no ego. He was so down to earth,” she said while recalling their meeting earlier in June that year which took place at Rishi Kapoor’s Mumbai residence.

Seshadri detailed, “I used to visit him pretty often because we were neighbors. He was in Pali Hill, I was in Union Park, Khar. I will not say that I was very close to Chintu ji but there was a very good rapport. We have done many movies together.” Rishi Kapoor had then also shared a picture with the actress on his X handle which you can see in the banner of this news piece.

Kapoor Sahab tweeted on June 30, 2015: “Any guesses who this is? I didn't recognize her for a moment. What a lovely surprise. Name in 30 mins no hints.” This tweet had gone viral like wildfire with many not being able to recognise Meenakshi as she had changed drastically.

In 1995, Seshadri not only left the film industry after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore but also left India. After spending several years in the US, she eventually had a home calling in 2023. Talking about the same in HT City’s interview, Meenakshi called it a ‘challenging decision’ and admitted that it was hard for her to leave both the country and the creative profession.

“That whole synergy, to give up that aura and start afresh in the US, it was not easy for me,” the Ghayal actress said acknowledging that she did try convincing her husband to settle in India. Harish did attempt to but it didn’t work out making both eventually settle down in the US.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

