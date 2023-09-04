Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor pay tribute; reminisce late actor’s journey

Rishi Kapoor’s death on April 30, 2020, was a massive loss to his family members, friends, and fans, as well as the Hindi film industry. He had an eminent career spanning 5 decades, Rishi Kapoor starred in a number of iconic films such as Karz, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, and others. It is Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary today, and the actor would have turned 71 today. To mark his 71st birth anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor, and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid homage to him through social media posts.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember Rishi Kapoor on 71st birth anniversary

Tributes have been flowing in on social media on Rishi Kapoor’s 71st birth anniversary. Neetu Kapoor reflected on the late actor and shared a video compilation of his best on-screen junctures in his films over the years. The video, set on iconic songs featuring Rishi Kapoor, includes his on-screen moments from Karz, Bobby, Mera Naam Joker, Kapoor and Sons, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, D-Day, and others. Sharing the video, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “In remembrance,” along with folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the video on Instagram, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa.” She also shared major throwback pictures with her dad Rishi Kapoor. One was a childhood picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor, while Rishi Kapoor was seen posing next to them. “Happy Birthday Papa. Miss you a little more today...,” wrote Riddhima. Sharing another throwback picture of her and Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, “Papa ki CARBON COPY.” Check out the video and pictures below.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered her late uncle. Sharing a monochromatic picture of Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, "Happy birthday Chintu uncle. Always in our hearts. Miss you." Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, "Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is unimaginable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia. He combated it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020.

