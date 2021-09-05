Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha mark day with life size cut out & celebrations

It has been over a year since Rishi Kapoor passed away but the veteran actor is fondly remembered by his die-hard fans, friends and family. Over the weekend, was joined by late 's closest friends who came together to celebrate the actor's birth anniversary. It was Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor dropped a series of photos from the celebrations. The group celebrated with a life size cut out of Rishi Kapoor. Another picture showed a photo frame which read, "Celebrating Chintuji," alongside lit candles. The late actor's friends and wife Neetu also cut a cake which included all of Rishi Kapoor's favourite things -- a drink, a bowl of mutton, a guitar, Twitter logo and a few other elements. The cake read, "Happy Birthday Chintu."

Neetu also shared a video of the group singing Happy Birthday with Neetu holding the life size cut out of Rishi Kapoor. The video was just like a real life 'Kapoor & Sons' moment.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's photo and video:

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary on Saturday, Neetu penned down a special note. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!"

She added, "I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

