Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers her father: Heaven’s brightest shining star

was one of the most iconic superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Rishi, along with his brothers and other family members carried forward the legacy of genius Raj Kapoor in cinema. Rishi Kapoor made his debut with the classic ‘Mera Naam Joker’, where he played the younger version of Raj Kapoor’s character in the chapter which also starred Simi Garewal. His first film as a leading man was the classic love story ‘Bobby’, which was also the launchpad for Dimple Kapadia. Rishi Kapoor ended up giving several iconic performances in his illustrious career and left an unparalleled cinematic legacy.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and remembered her father. In a heartfelt note, she read, “Hi Papa… We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk”. Earlier in the day, took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of Rishi Kapoor. In the pic, Rishi Kapoor was seen wearing a light coloured kurta with a black shawl and was flaunting a stubble look. She captioned the image as “Just one of those days”.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had spoken about Rishi Kapoor’s death and said, “The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America.” Rishi Kapoor’s last released film was ‘The Body’ directed by Jeetu Joseph. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.

Also Read| Ahead of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember the legendary actor