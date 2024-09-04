Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Riddhima says Raha is 'mini you' as she misses 'Papa'; wishes he could celebrate special day with granddaughters

Rishi Kapoor is remembered for his immense contribution to Hindi cinema for several decades. Rishi left a rich legacy behind with his versatile performances, from playing a teenage lover, Raja in Bobby (1973) or a drug lord, Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012). On his birth anniversary today, (September 4), his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered the late celebrated actor while sharing that Raha is "mini you". Riddhima also wished he could have spent time with his granddaughters, Raha Kapoor and Samara Kapoor Sahni.

On Wednesday, Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her dad, Rishi Kapoor in which he can be seen spending time with his granddaughter, Riddhima's daughter, Samara. In her Instagram story, the old photo shows Rishi and Samara looking presumably at his birthday cake on the table.

The jewellery designer penned a lengthy heartwarming note while remembering her late father. In the caption, she noted that his granddaughter, Raha, resembles him. Overwhelmed Riddhima also shared that she misses him a lot and her love for him "deepens with each passing day".

"Happy Birthday Papa (followed by a red heart emoji). How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your grand daughters," read the caption. Riddhima referred to her daughter Samara as "bandari" which Rishi used to call the latter and shared that she is "all grown up". "And baby Raha is the cutest. She is a mini you," she added.

"Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much and our love for you only deepens with each passing day," she concluded with a red heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, Raha is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter.

Neetu Kapoor also remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu posted a series of throwback pictures of Rishi on Instagram. In a picture posted on her Instagram story, Neetu can be seen posing with husband Rishi, daughter Riddhima, and granddaughter, Samara. The picture in discussion appears to be clicked during his cancer treatment in New York.

Neetu reposted Riddhima's Instagram story which features Rishi and Samara hanging out together in the past. In another Instagram story, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress blended two pictures of the late actor including his younger and older versions. In one of the memories, the Bobby actor looks intensely at the back. He is wearing a blue shirt.

The second memory shows Rishi donning a black ethnic outfit while keeping his hands in front. The late actor is flashing his smile in it. "Happy birthday Rishi ji," Neetu wrote followed by a red heart emoji.

Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952. He was the second son of the Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema, Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor. Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York for his treatment. He returned to Mumbai in 2019.

Later, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, before completing his film, Sharmajee Namkeen. It was released posthumously after his demise and Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the 2022 film. His notable films include Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Prem Rog, Agneepath, Mulk, Kapoor & Sons, and more.

