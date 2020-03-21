Rishi Kapoor comments on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus; says 'Kapoors' are having tough time

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page to comment on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus as well as Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor being arrested for money laundering. Read below to know what Rishi had to share.

"For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," Kanika Kapoor had shared via Instagram, before being transported to a hospital in London, along with the rest of her family. Moreover, allegations have been put forward on the 41-year-old singer for her negligence upon return from London and how she attended several parties instead of being quarantined immediately.

took to his Twitter account to not only comment on Kanika being tested positive but also spoke about the recent arrest of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, for money laundering. The Body star shared a photo of both Kanika and Rana pondering over the fact that it's an especially bad time for Kapoors and how he hopes and prays to God that nothing bad should happen to the rest of the Kapoors, himself included, along with a staunch Jai Mata Di! Rishi ji also questioned a big name and property like Taj Lucknow Hotel for not screening visitors properly/

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet regarding Kanika Kapoor and Rana Kapoor below:

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Rishi ji tweeted, "Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!"

Rishi ji tweeted, "Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!"

Meanwhile, in an interview with Republic TV, Kanika stressed that she had not attended any party. However, Kanika's dad Rajeev Kapoor admitted that his daughter had infact gone to several parties.

Then came video proof of Kanika attending a few parties, which included a Holi function as well as a bash attended by National Vice President of BJP, Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

ALSO READ: UP Police to file FIR against COVID 19 positive Kanika Kapoor for her negligence during Coronavirus outbreak

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Coronavirus affected Kanika Kapoor spotted singing, interacting with guests at party post London return

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor attended a Holi party in Lucknow post her return from London; WATCH Video

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant seen with Kanika Kapoor at a party; attends Parliament next day

Earlier, Rishi ji had also commented on coronavirus affecting Pakistan as well, "With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!," Rishi ji tweeted.

Credits :Twitter

Read More