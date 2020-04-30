Rishi Kapoor Cremation: Ranbir Kapoor stares at his dad; Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor in tears during last rites
A day after Bollywood was mourning the loss of Irrfan, the cine buffs woke up to another heartbreaking news as Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning. The legendary actor, who was fighting an intense battle with cancer for two years, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. While the news of Rishi’s unfortunate demise spread like a wildfire, celebrities and fans have been mourning his death. Soon, his family was spotted visiting the hospital to pay their last tribute to the legendary actor.
Rishi was cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai in the afternoon in the presence of his family members. Given the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in India, celebrities couldn’t make it up to Rishi Kapoor’s funeral. Among the present there were, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Randhir Kapoor etc.
Several pictures from the cremation ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media wherein Ranbir Kapoor is seen looking intently at his father as he bid him a final goodbye. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor and Alia are inconsolable as they paid their last rites to Rishi Kapoor.
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s cremation pics:
To note, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for the medical treatment. While Neetu was having his back during the medical treatment, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir and Alia used to visit him frequently there. Besides, several other celebrities have visited Rishi in NY including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor etc.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
We don't know what sort of bond they share so people should stop bringing the negativity in their lives in the form of their comments. Someone has lost their loved ones ..Have some respect.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
alia breaks down maximum. ha ha ha....fathers funeral also PR...
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
aloo is more heartbroken than neetu seems like lol wats happening guys...awkward
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
shame on you
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
wtf! even fiances dont take this much footage at a funeral! why is alia taking centre stage at the funeral? looks like a set up guys....the rest of teh family looks really depressed....alia is crying more than neetu..just like she cried at krishna rajs funeral!....wtf wtf..one has to have some respect for such events :(
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
your comments shows your thinking and upbringing
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
RIP. I've never understood why indian men are so scruffy at funerals. Apart from the Bachchan men, people think its okay to pay last respects dressed as though they're chilling. In the west, it's so important to dress smart. Men wear suits as though a wedding.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
hey bhagwaan.....father ke antim sanskaar ko bhi PR banadiya....kitni fake hai aliya ke aasoo.....neetuji is the only one who is devastated...baaki sab really sad lag rahe hai...humari actrees PR bahu...mazak banake rakh diya
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Shows your upbringing