Rishi Kapoor Cremation: Ranbir Kapoor stares at his dad; Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor in tears during last rites

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. His funeral was attended by family members in Mumbai.

A day after Bollywood was mourning the loss of Irrfan, the cine buffs woke up to another heartbreaking news as Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning. The legendary actor, who was fighting an intense battle with cancer for two years, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. While the news of Rishi’s unfortunate demise spread like a wildfire, celebrities and fans have been mourning his death. Soon, his family was spotted visiting the hospital to pay their last tribute to the legendary actor.

Rishi was cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai in the afternoon in the presence of his family members. Given the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in India, celebrities couldn’t make it up to ’s funeral. Among the present there were, Ranbir, , , Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Randhir Kapoor etc.

Several pictures from the cremation ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media wherein is seen looking intently at his father as he bid him a final goodbye. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor and Alia are inconsolable as they paid their last rites to Rishi Kapoor.

To note, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for the medical treatment. While Neetu was having his back during the medical treatment, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir and Alia used to visit him frequently there. Besides, several other celebrities have visited Rishi in NY including Jonas, Anupam Kher, , etc.

