Rishi Kapoor death: Aamir Khan remembers the star as ‘Child of cinema’; Thanks him for bringing ‘joy to lives’

When had jetted off to New York for his cancer treatment, had met the veteran actor in NYC and later, shared a photo on social media. However, today, as Rishi Kapoor has bid his finally goodbye to the world, the 3 Idiots actor is rather gutted and took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Rishiji and hailed him as a 100 per cent child of cinema. Taking to Twitter, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love….”

For all those who don’t know, Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai last night after he complained of breathing issues and today morning, the Kapoor & Sons actor died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Back in 2018, the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer but returned to India a year later after he was announced ‘free of cancer‘. Soon after Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Bollywood actors and political leaders took to social media to pen heartwarming note for the actor. Later, Rishi Kapoor’s family released an official statement confirming his demise and the statement read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Earlier, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, were snapped entering the hospital to meet Rishi Kapoor and the family. Also, as per reports, it is being said that Rishi Kapoor and ’s daugher, Riddhima Sahni Kapoor will be driving down from Delhi to Mumbai to attend late father’s funeral because given the lockdown, no flights are operational.

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

