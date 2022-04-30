Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 5 interesting things son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu revealed about the legend

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left a void in the hearts of his fans, family members, friends, and colleagues. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was synonymous with hard work. He ruled the hearts with his stupendous work for over four decades. The romance King of Bollywood, passed away on April 30, 2020, however, his legacy will be cherished forever. Post his demise, fans got a chance to witness the late actor’s charisma in Sharmaji Namkeen which was later completed by Paresh Rawal. For those unaware, Rishi Kapoor passed away while he was still shooting for the Hitesh Bhatia directorial. As fans remember the legendary actor on his death anniversary, we bring you several revelations that his son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor made recently.

5 revelations about the legendary actor:

Transition period from a lead actor to a character actor

During Rishi’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen promotions, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the legendary star’s transition period from a lead actor to a character actor and recalled how he drove the family mad. Speaking with Film Companion, Ranbir said, “My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there.”

Rishi's interest in interior designing

During the same time, Ranbir also revealed that the late actor tried his hands at interior designing to keep himself busy.

Rishi insisted on resuming work for Sharmaji Namkeen

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that his father immediately wanted to resume shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen after coming back to India post his cancer treatment. “The only thing he wanted to do was eat a good Chinese meal, have four whiskeys, and get back to Sharmaji Namkeen, that was his purpose,” Ranbir added.

Actor's last wish

Neetu was seen celebrating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding on Hunarbaaz show. She even revealed, “Rishi ji’s last wish was ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it but he is watching”.

Rishi's guilt about Ranbir leaving his work

Recalling Rishi Kapoor’s treatment in the US, Ranbir said that his father felt guilty about him leaving his work. “We spent so many months in New York walking from the apartment to the hospital every day, just me and him. He was always guilty like ‘Why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work’... That period my entire family came together,” Ranbir told a news portal.

