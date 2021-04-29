Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 5 performances of the actor which he nailed in his second innings

Rishi Kapoor was one such rare actor who was excellent in his second innings too. On his first death anniversary, take a look at his nail-biting performances.

The year 2020 will be difficult to forget. Right from the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the world to losing some of the finest gems of Bollywood, we witnessed everything. The nation lost two of its most celebrated actors— and Irrfan Khan. Just a day before on April 29, the Piku actor left the world and on April 30, fans again lost another actor—Rishi Kapoor. The untimely demise of the veteran actor was a shock for his fans and the entertainment industry.

Known as a romantic hero, the actor was a big star and lived many lives in front of the camera in his career spanning over 50 years. He started his career in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker. He had won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist and his first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in the teen romance, Bobby. But the veteran actor believed that it was during his second innings he got the chance to act. In an interview with The Times of India, he had said, “In my initial career, I had only danced and sang songs but it is in my second innings I am acting.” There has been very less example where an actor gets a second chance in his career but the late actor got and he excelled.

Today, we all will be celebrating his first death anniversary. Let’s take a look at some of his remarkable performances which the actor nailed.

1. Mulk:

The film starring late actor, has to be on the top. He essayed the role of a Muslim lawyer fighting stereotypes associated with his community after his grandson got killed in a terrorist encounter. Taapsee played the role of his daughter-in-law who fought the case for her father-in-law and family reputation.

2. Do Dooni Chaar:

The film brought back Rishi and Neetu together on screen after ages. They essayed the role of a middle-class couple. He was a Math teacher and somehow was managing to fulfill the wishes of his family.

3. Love Aaj Kal:

The veteran actor brought the angle of old romance. He acted as a love guru who was trying to differentiate today's love and of the old times. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial was a big hit at the box office.

4. Agneepath:

The list cannot be complete if Agneepath film is not included. He portrayed the role of a villain and his performance overshadows Sanjay Dutt and also. The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath.

5. 102 Not Out:

In the film, fans got to see Amitabh and Rishi together but as father and son. Rishi was seen as the son of Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a light comedy where a father is trying to teach his son to live again.

Also Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Did you know the late star once called Juhi Chawla ‘an insecure actor’?

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×