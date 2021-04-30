  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Fans pay heartfelt tributes as they remember the 'forever legend': He lives on

Legendary star of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, who left for his heavenly abode in 2020 is being remembered by his fans on his first death anniversary. The late legend passed away last year after a 2-year battle with Cancer.
985 reads Mumbai
Fans pay heartfelt tributes as they remember the 'forever legend' Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When one looks back at the golden era of Bollywood and recalls a popular romantic hero of those times, Rishi Kapoor comes to mind. The legendary actor who left an indelible mark on people's minds passed away a year ago on April 29. However, his legacy continues to live on his exemplary work and films and today, on his first death anniversary, fans are taking to social media to remember Rishi's best works. The legendary actor passed away after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer and was survived by Neetu Kapoor, kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. 

Taking to social media, fans of the Kapoor & Sons actor are paying heartfelt tributes to the late actor. From sharing stills from his films like Chandni, Damini and others to recalling his stellar performance in films, many of Rishi's fans are remembering him today. The late actor managed to deliver several iconic performances that include films like Damini, Karz, Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Love Aaj Kal, 102 Not Out and many more. 

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, a fan wrote, "We will never forget u sir #RishiKapoor u will always remain in our hearts as a true superstar." Another one wrote, "On this day, a year ago a very versatile actor #RishiKapoor ji said alvida to us. His acting and dancing will always memorable. From his first movie 'Mera Naam Joker' to his last uncompleted movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' all are forever hit movies."

Take a look at fan tributes for Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor's last performance on the big screen was in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was also a part of the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and had shot for several portions before his demise. However, post his demise, Paresh Rawal took over and he will be shooting for the remaining bits. Rishi Kapoor was also a part of Deepika Padukone's official adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern. However, post his demise, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in. Fans of the legendary actor continue to miss him and his presence in Hindi cinema. 

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 5 performances of the actor which he nailed in his second innings

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 5 performances of the actor which he nailed in his second innings
Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Did you know the late star once called Juhi Chawla ‘an insecure actor’?
Ram Navami: Neetu Kapoor shares a clip of late Rishi Kapoor dancing to Ramji Ki Nikli Savari from Sargam
BAFTA 2021: Iconic Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor amongst few who were given tribute posthumously
Neetu Kapoor sends birthday love to Jeetendra as she shares his UNSEEN PIC with Rishi Kapoor & Rakesh Roshan
Randhir Kapoor’s unseen PIC with brothers Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor speak volumes about his love for siblings