Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Fans pay heartfelt tributes as they remember the 'forever legend': He lives on

Legendary star of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, who left for his heavenly abode in 2020 is being remembered by his fans on his first death anniversary. The late legend passed away last year after a 2-year battle with Cancer.

When one looks back at the golden era of Bollywood and recalls a popular romantic hero of those times, comes to mind. The legendary actor who left an indelible mark on people's minds passed away a year ago on April 29. However, his legacy continues to live on his exemplary work and films and today, on his first death anniversary, fans are taking to social media to remember Rishi's best works. The legendary actor passed away after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer and was survived by , kids and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to social media, fans of the Kapoor & Sons actor are paying heartfelt tributes to the late actor. From sharing stills from his films like Chandni, Damini and others to recalling his stellar performance in films, many of Rishi's fans are remembering him today. The late actor managed to deliver several iconic performances that include films like Damini, Karz, Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Love Aaj Kal, 102 Not Out and many more.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, a fan wrote, "We will never forget u sir #RishiKapoor u will always remain in our hearts as a true superstar." Another one wrote, "On this day, a year ago a very versatile actor #RishiKapoor ji said alvida to us. His acting and dancing will always memorable. From his first movie 'Mera Naam Joker' to his last uncompleted movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' all are forever hit movies."

Take a look at fan tributes for Rishi Kapoor:

With a heavy heart we miss you Sir

1st anniversary Rememberance #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/fTmH54zHWA — RishiKapoorFanClub (@RishiKapoorFC1) April 30, 2021

Remembering the ever youthful, vivacious & charming #RishiKapoor on his 1st death anniversary. Stay happy & cheerful wherever you are Chintu Ji. "Trigger kheench, Mamla mat kheench" stays with me forever. Rishi Kapoor Lives On! pic.twitter.com/g68Zz68tOw — Ansuman Rath (@_AnsumanRath) April 30, 2021

A year has passed since the death of another legend #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/ukyQ0KqrIn — MAR!ANSSR (@ek__hasina__thi) April 30, 2021

#RishiKapoor . There isn’t a single day since this day last year, that we have not thought about you. You live in our hearts. May you feel all our love pic.twitter.com/AIsz486XUL — Rishi Loops (@RishiLoops) April 30, 2021

Long lasting hero of romance even above 50 years of age & could have continued but left himself to move towards versatility but destiny deprived though some roles had come to show acting in blood born in family of movie makers, heroes & extrovert in slow days. #RishiKapoor — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) April 30, 2021

On this day one year ago @chintskap Remembering the versatile actor, fabulous dancer #RishiKapoor who entertained us all for years with his charm, charisma and great talent on his first death anniversary today. He will live on forever as long as cinema exists. My humble tribute! — ANKUR CHAKRABORTY (@iamANKUR_96) April 30, 2021

Remembering #RishiKapoor on His First Death Anniversary today.

Fans pic.twitter.com/tpfEVbuGLX — Vikram pal (@ervikrampal) April 30, 2021

Rishi Kapoor's last performance on the big screen was in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was also a part of the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and had shot for several portions before his demise. However, post his demise, Paresh Rawal took over and he will be shooting for the remaining bits. Rishi Kapoor was also a part of 's official adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern. However, post his demise, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in. Fans of the legendary actor continue to miss him and his presence in Hindi cinema.

