Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu calls him 'extension of existence': Life will never be same without you

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to remember her late husband and legendary actor. She also shared a priceless throwback photo and expressed how much she and the family miss him.

A year has elapsed since the demise of legendary star and his family, fans and friends are still trying to cope with his loss. On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away and left a huge void in the hearts of his loved ones, especially his wife . Today, on his death anniversary, Neetu penned her heart out as she remembered him and expressed that 'life will never be the same' without the late actor. She shared a throwback photo along with her emotional note.

Sharing a priceless black and white photo, Neetu wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor." As soon as she shared the photo, Riddhima commented on it with a heart emoticon. 's mom Soni Razdan penned a note in the comments. She wrote, "He is missed by us all."

Take a look:

In the photo from the good old days, Rishi Kapoor could be seen engrossed in conversation with Neetu Kapoor. The candid click reminded fans of their love story and many remembered the legendary star in the comments on Neetu's post. A fan wrote, "The whole country missed u Rishi ji." Another wrote, "I was 5 yrs. Old when I first saw him in henna..since then whenever I see him I use to standstill in front of TV...he was my first crush."

Earlier, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni also remembered Rishi in their special posts. They shared old memories of the late actor on social media in photos and left netizens emotional. The actor passed away after his 2-year-long battle with Cancer. His fans continue to remember him as one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema.

