Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor remembers late actor, ‘You are missed everyday’

It’s been three years since the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, yet he continues to live in the hearts of his million fans worldwide. The actor left a void in the hearts of his fans, family members, friends, and colleagues. His sudden demise shocked everyone. The romance King of Bollywood passed away on April 30, 2020. Today is the actor’s third death anniversary, and his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared throwback pictures with the actor to remember him.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture where the actress is seen in an outdoor setting posing with Rishi Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, “You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories.” Neetu wore a light blue shirt with shorts, while Rishi Kapoor is wearing a darn blue T-shirt. Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Shraddha Rama Srinath and several other celebs reacted to the photo and showed their love and respect.

Fans also left no stone unturned to show their love for the actor and wrote, “Always in our hearts” and “Three years have gone by, yet it still seems unreal that he is gone.” Most comments read how much the actor is missed.

Watch Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

Ridhima Kapoor’s post for dad Rishi Kapoor

On Saturday afternoon, Riddhima took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a family photo where Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her daughter are seen posing together. She wrote, “Love this picture #family.” Today, she shared a childhood pic where little Riddhima is seen with a very young and charismatic Rishi Kapoor. Uploading the photo, she wrote, “I miss you every day.” This was followed by another post where she wrote, “And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery to see you smiling, love you.”

Take a look at the photos here:

