Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Soni Razdan, Bharat Sahni, Maniesh Paul & others pay tribute to the late actor

Rishi Kapoor was a legend and although he is not with us anymore, his memories are etched in the hearts of his fans forever. Today on his death anniversary, social media is filled with memories of the actor. Netizens have taken to their social media handle to share pictures and videos of the late actor to pay a tribute to him. Neetu Kapoor is making sure to repost all the wishes on her Instagram handle. Not only fans many celebrities and close family members too took to their Instagram handles to remember the late actor.

Starting with Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan, she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Rishi Kapoor and wrote ‘we all miss you’ with three purple hearts. Neetu’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul also shared a picture of him with the late actor and wrote, ‘Love you forever sir, Miss you!’. Shanoo Sharma too posted a picture of Rishi and wrote, ‘YOU’ with an infinity symbol. Riddhima’s hubby Bharat shared a cute picture of his daughter Samaira sitting on Rishi’s lap as they both pose for the picture with a smile.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family recently got together for the wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. These two lovebirds got hitched on April 14 amidst close family members and friends. Their wedding pictures look absolutely dreamy and fans are still going gaga over it.

Talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback in a film with Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

