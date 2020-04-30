Rishi Kapoor death: Anushka Sharma is ‘gutted’ at actor’s demise: Truly believed you'll come out of this

Rishi Kapoor’s death: Zero actress Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note as she mourns the loss of the veteran actor. Read on!

It was only yesterday that Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan died after his prolonged battle with cancer and while we were coming to terms with his demise, today morning, the nation woke up to the news of the demise of veteran actor . While Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm Rishi Kapoor’s demise, later, an official statement from the family of Rishi Kapoor was released which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Soon after, Bollywood actors, political leaders, and sports person took to social media to pen heartwarming messages for the actor. From , , Vicky Kaushal, Neena Gupta to Nene, and others actors, everyone was shocked at the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Zero actress , too, took to social media to express a sense of grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Anushka took to Twitter to pen a note which read, “I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti.”

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to Leukemia as the actor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30. Earlier, Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor had shared that Rishi Kapoor's cancer had relapsed. For all those who don’t know, last night, Rishi was rushed to Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital as he complained of breathing issues.

Check out Anushka Sharma's tweet as she mourns the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor:

