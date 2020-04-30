Rishi Kapoor Death: Henna actor Ashwini Bhave fondly remembers the legend as chocolate boy of their generation

Ashwini Bhave, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in Henna, paid a heartwarming tribute to her co-star calling the legend the chocolate boy of their generation. Read below to know more about what Ashwini had to share about Chintu ji below.

It was in 1991 when the gorgeous Ashwini Bhave made her Bollywood debut opposite in Henna. Considered as Raj Kapoor's final film before his untimely demise, Henna was brought to its fruition by his son Randhir Kapoor and was the official submission by India for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars, which it eventually failed to get nominated for. Ashwini then went on to work with Rishi ji twice in Honeymoon and Mohabbat Ki Aarzoo, both of which were hits.

The veteran actress is now residing in the US and shared a heartwarming tribute for her first co-star as the actor, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 67, today, i.e. April 30, 2020. Talking about how she got to work with both Chintu ji and Irrfan Khan, who passed away yesterday, i.e. April 29, 2020, Ashwini began, "I just cannot believe that Rishi ji is no more. I am deeply saddened by this news. Just yesterday, we heard Irrfan Khan is no more and today, this devastating news. In two days, we have lost two great actors. It's such a huge loss for the Indian film industry and I have worked with both of them and especially, with Rishi ji, I was able to work with him in three films - Henna, Honeymoon and Mohabbat Ki Arzoo."

"In my debut film, Henna, the love, affection and guidance that I got from Rishi ji gave me the confidence to be myself through the rest of my career and for that, I would forever be thankful to him. It was such a great experience working with him. And, even before I worked with him, I was a huge fan of Rishi ji. He was my chocolate hero and as a matter of fact, he was the chocolate hero of our entire generation," Bhave said candidly about her co-star.

"I knew all his films and his dance moves. I always noticed all the pullover t-shirts and sweaters that he wore. And, he was such a fantastic human being. He was always upbeat, had a great sense of humour and always spoke his mind. To see him transition from the chocolate hero, the one who ruled our hearts to a character actor and do such phenomenal work in that space was just great. And to lose him now like that is just devastating," the 47-year-old actress added.

"My heart goes out to Neetu ji. She had gone through a rough time while he was getting treated in New York. The entire RK parivaar, I pray that they get the strength to go through these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace and Rishi ji, we will always remember you and miss you," Ashwini concluded.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Alia Bhatt reaches hospital to support Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & family

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×