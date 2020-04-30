Rishi Kapoor Death: Karisma Kapoor shares rare photo of uncle & Raj Kapoor; Says he always looked over family

Karisma Kapoor shared a rare, unseen photo of Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and her younger self on Instagram, to pay tribute to her uncle, who passed away today, i.e. April 30, 2020. Check out Karisma's heartbreaking IG post for her Chintu uncle below.

In some more heartbreaking news to leave the Bollywood world in a state of numbness, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, at the age of 67, today, i.e. April 30, 2020. After battling with leukemia for two years, which led to his move to New York for months and months of treatment, the actor finally succumbed to the cruel illness. and were by his side with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted visiting the hospital.

Bollywood celebrities have been paying tributes to the legendary performer for his exemplary talent as well as how he was, as a carefree and full of zest in life kind of person. Karisma Kapoor, who has shared a close equation with her Chintu uncle took to Instagram to celebrate the Kapoor family member who always looked over his clan with elan. Lolo shared a rare, unseen photo of her Chintu uncle, grandfather Raj Kapoor and herself as a young girl, which is sure to take us on a nostalgia trip to the good ol' days.

Check out Karisma's heartwarming tribute to uncle on Instagram below:

Karisma wrote, "Always looking over family.. Chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend"

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Death: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reach hospital to be with the family

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family put out a statement on Chintu ji's demise sharing, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×