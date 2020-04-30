Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor will miss video calls with ‘Papa’ as she bids adieu to strongest warrior

Rishi Kapoor Death: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor bids an emotional goodbye to ‘Papa’ as the veteran actor passes away in Mumbai today

After the heartbreaking news of Irrfan Khan’s demise, today morning, the nation woke up to the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Soon after Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news, Bollywood actors to the likes of , , , Karisma Kapoor, , and others took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran actor and pen heartwarming notes for . After shared an official statement informing about her husband’s demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to bid an emotional goodbye to ‘Papa’ as she shared a selfie with Rishi Kapoor. Alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you…

As we all know, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on April 30 morning and the actor, as revealed by the family’s official statement, succumbed to a two-year long battle with leukemia. Now, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, and daughter Riddhima Sahni is in New Delhi, reports suggest that she has sought a movement pass from South-East Delhi DCP to be able to attend her father's last rites. Yes, since flights and trains are suspended, Riddhima will travel 1,400 kilometres by road to attend the funeral. As per reports, Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines, in Mumbai.

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain and other celebs were snapped reaching the hospital to pay their last respects to the Kapoor & Sons actor.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram post below:

