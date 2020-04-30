Rishi Kapoor Death: Varun Dhawan RECALLS discussion with Sidharth Malhotra to not mess up in front of the star

Varun Dhawan, whose debut film, Student of the Year, also starred Rishi Kapoor, remembers the legendary actor for being a consummate professional on set and recalls how Sidharth Malhotra and he would discuss to not mess up their lines in front of Chintu uncle.

Rishi Kapoor's death has definitely left a hole in the Bollywood world as he was one of the most underrated acting talents whose line of work speaks for his illustrious career. Unfortunately, Chintu ji succumbed to the battle with leukemia and breathed his last, at the age of 67, today, i.e. April 30, 2020. and were with him at the time while Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has been given special permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, in order to attend her father's funeral.

Bollywood celebrities have flocked Twitter and Instagram with heartbreaking tributes to the actor, calling him an exemplary performer. , and 's grand Bollywood debut was 's Student of the Year, which starred Chintu ji as their stern principal. Varun took to Twitter to fondly remember the star for being consummate professional on set and how he was in awe of sharing screen space with the legend. On the other hand, Sidharth too took to Twitter to share how it will be their post-shoot chats that he will miss the most while admiring the veteran actor's warmth and zest for life.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's heartwarming tributes to on Twitter below:

I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle pic.twitter.com/ERehVYPf1e — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 30, 2020

Indian cinema has lost a gem today. I’m just heartbroken.. Rishi ji’s warmth & zest for life will be remembered by all of us who have had the privilege to work with him. I will forever treasure our post shoot chats. My prayers are with the Kapoor family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/0U6T20DUOk — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 30, 2020

Varun tweeted, "I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving. RIP Chintu uncle."

Sidharth tweeted, "Indian cinema has lost a gem today. I’m just heartbroken. Rishi ji’s warmth & zest for life will be remembered by all of us who have had the privilege to work with him. I will forever treasure our post shoot chats. My prayers are with the Kapoor family in this tough time."

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

