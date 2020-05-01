Rishi Kapoor Demise: FWICE slams HN Reliance Hospital for actor's viral ICU video, demands strict action

The FWICE has called out the hospital for crossing all boundaries of ethical medical practices as the video which shows Rishi Kapoor in the ICU was shot without a family member's permission.

Legendary Bollywood actor breathed his last on Thursday in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital amidst immediate family members. Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised for almost two weeks,and moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated, passed away at 8:45 am on 30 April, 2020. The actor's final rites were held the same day with close family members in attendance. However, later in the day, a video showing the actor in possibly his most vulnerable stage, started doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media. In no time, the video soon went viral and was widely circulated.

From the looks of it, the video was shot by a hospital staffer. Now, Federation of Western India Cine Employees chief Ashoke Pandit has slammed the HN Reliance Hospital authorities for the lack of stringent rules and for not adhering to a patient's right to privacy. In a detailed letter shared by Pandit on Twitter, the letter states that the video has clearly crossed all boundaries of ethical medical practices as it was shot without a family member's permission.

"@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission & violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all."

@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all. pic.twitter.com/zvQA0w9t9e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

The letter also pointed out how a similar incident had taken place when another veteran actor, Vinod Khanna, was admitted at the hospital and a video at the time had gone viral. The FWICE has now demanded the hospital to initiate an an enquiry and take strict action against those found responsible. The letter also clearly stated that there is a 'low ethical level' prevailing as celebrity patients are 'subjected to infringement of their fundamental right to die with dignity'.

