Rishi Kapoor Demise: Imtiaz Ali recalls Love Aaj Kal actor's sweet gesture at the director's brother's wedding

Rishi Kapoor starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which released in 2009. The filmmaker, in a tribute, revealed a heartwarming incident featuring Rishi at Imtiaz's brother's wedding.

Rishi Kapoor passed away today, April 30. The actor starred in numerous movies through his almost five-decade-long career. This included Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actor starred opposite and . As the news of Rishi's demise makes the headlines, Imtiaz opened up about the numerous experiences he has had with the veteran actor apart from just filming the 2009 film. In an Instagram post, Imtiaz paid a tribute to Rishi and revealed Rishi's heartwarming gesture at Imtiaz's brother's wedding.

Imtiaz revealed he had invited Rishi to his brother's wedding in Kashmir. The actor obliged. It was during the wedding baraat that the actor stepped back and decided to enter the venue in the last. "I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself," he revealed.

That's not all, the filmmaker also reminisced the day Rishi was on his set. "The other day he was on my set. I was nervous, he was the biggest actor I had worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me. He guided me," he said.

"Today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him," he added.

