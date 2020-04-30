Rishi Kapoor Demise: Janhvi Kapoor remembers the legend: You’ve left a ceaseless void in this industry & world

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning and it left Bollywood in a state of grief. Young star Janhvi Kapoor expressed her grief over the senior star’s demise and remembered him fondly.

Senior star passed away on April 30, 2020, and left a huge void in Bollywood. With his demise, Bollywood was left in a state of mourning. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and informed about Rishi Kapoor’s death and post that, condolences started pouring in for the family, , and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Among the stars who poured in tributes, young actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her heartfelt condolence as well as remembered the legendary star.

Janhvi shared a note and wrote, “An icon. In every way. You’ve left a ceaseless void in this industry and world- somehow even for those who never had the chance of really knowing you. But you have also left with us a plethora of legendary work and innumerable stories of your candour, humour and zest for life that’ll remain with us forever. Rest in peace.” The Dostana 2 star also shared a still from the song Main Shayar Toh Nahin with her heartfelt tribute as she remembered Rishi Kapoor.

Fans poured in condolences in the comments of Janhvi’s post for Rishi Kapoor. As soon as news about Rishi Kapoor’s death was confirmed by a message from the family, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , Kajol and others took to social media to express grief and shock over the same. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he was taken to New York for treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor. He returned to India last year and worked on the film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was supposed to work on The Intern’s official adaptation with .

Check out Janhvi’s note for Rishi Kapoor:

