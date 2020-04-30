Rishi Kapoor Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers ‘Chintu uncle’ with an unseen pic: The best boys I know
Senior actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on Thursday at the age of 67 and left the entire Bollywood in a state of grief. Bollywood stars have been pouring in tributes for the Kapoor & Sons star. Now, his niece, Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’ with an adorable childhood photo. Kareena made her way to the hospital with Saif Ali Khan as soon as she heard the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Being family, Kareena and Saif reached the hospital to support Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Kareena took to Instagram to share a cute childhood unseen photo of Rishi Kapoor with her father, Randhir Kapoor. The adorable photo left fans in complete awe of the senior star and made them miss him even more. Kareena shared the photo as a heartfelt tribute to her ‘Chintu Uncle.’ She wrote, “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.” She added two heart emoticons as she remembered the late Kapoor & Sons star. Kareena was also snapped at the hospital.
As soon as news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing was tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan, stars made their way to the hospital. Alia Bhatt, who is currently seeing Ranbir Kapoor, headed to be with his family in the hour of grief. Later, Kareena and Saif also arrived along with Abhishek Bachchan and Armaan Jain. A little while ago, Karisma Kapoor also shared an endearing throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Raj Kapoor and her.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:
Rishi Kapoor’s demise has saddened everyone in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others have been expressing grief over his demise. The senior star was supposed to star in Deepika Padukone co-starrer The Intern remake. His last on screen presence was in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. Fans have been pouring in tributes on social media with a trend #RIPLegend.
