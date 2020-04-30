Rishi Kapoor Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers ‘Chintu uncle’ with an unseen pic: The best boys I know

Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone in Bollywood heartbroken. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a rare and unseen childhood photo of her uncle with her dad Randhir Kapoor as a tribute. Check it out.

Senior actor left for the heavenly abode on Thursday at the age of 67 and left the entire Bollywood in a state of grief. Bollywood stars have been pouring in tributes for the Kapoor & Sons star. Now, his niece, Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’ with an adorable childhood photo. Kareena made her way to the hospital with as soon as she heard the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Being family, Kareena and Saif reached the hospital to support and .

Kareena took to Instagram to share a cute childhood unseen photo of Rishi Kapoor with her father, Randhir Kapoor. The adorable photo left fans in complete awe of the senior star and made them miss him even more. Kareena shared the photo as a heartfelt tribute to her ‘Chintu Uncle.’ She wrote, “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.” She added two heart emoticons as she remembered the late Kapoor & Sons star. Kareena was also snapped at the hospital.

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor Demise: Salman Khan seeks forgiveness & remembers the legend: RIP Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf

As soon as news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing was tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan, stars made their way to the hospital. , who is currently seeing Ranbir Kapoor, headed to be with his family in the hour of grief. Later, Kareena and Saif also arrived along with Abhishek Bachchan and Armaan Jain. A little while ago, Karisma Kapoor also shared an endearing throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Raj Kapoor and her.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor’s demise has saddened everyone in Bollywood. , , Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others have been expressing grief over his demise. The senior star was supposed to star in co-starrer The Intern remake. His last on screen presence was in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. Fans have been pouring in tributes on social media with a trend #RIPLegend.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×