Rishi Kapoor Demise: Karz director Subhash Ghai says the actor will always be 'Chintu' for him

Subhash Ghai who helmed the film Karz, reportedly said that for the world the actor will be known as Rishi Kapoor, but for him, Kapoor will always be Chintu.

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai who helmed the superhit film Karz starring reportedly said that for the world the Karz actor will be known as Rishi Kapoor, but for him, Kapoor will always be Chintu. The director goes on to reveal that when he last spoke to Rishi Kapoor, he sounded very enthusiastic, and was looking forward to acting in films. According to media reports, Subhash Ghai, further added that Rishi Kapoor was talking about his roles and how he looking forward to being on the sets of the films. Ghai also mentions that Rishi would talk about acting in films and how he wanted to do more work in films.

The Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was the lead star in Subhash Ghai's film Karz which also featured Tina Munim. Rishi Kapoor was known for his profound acting skills and his performances in films like Chandni, Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, Nagina alongside Sri Devi, Mera Naam Joker, Kapoor and Sons, Amar Akbar Anthon, Mulk, 102 Not Out, and Prem Rog. The Prem Granth actor's death has left his fans and followers in tears. The fans of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the actor's family.

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media accounts to offer condolences to Rishi Kapoor's family. Many celebrities who worked alongside Rishi Kapoor, shared their thoughts about the actor being such a brilliant performer and how he left us too soon. Subhash Ghai who helmed Karz, also said that due to the lockdown situation in the country, he could not be at the actor's funeral.

(ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×