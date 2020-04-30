Rishi Kapoor demise: Namastey London co star Katrina Kaif 'falls short of words' as she sends out condolences

Rishi Kapoor death: Namastey London co star Katrina Kaif has taken to social media to offer her condolences as the actor leaves for heavenly abode.

This morning, the world woke up to the sad news of the demise of another gem in Bollywood, . The veteran was diagnosed with Cancer 2018 and was in New York for a better part of 2019 as he was undergoing treatment there. Yesterday, the actor was moved to the ICU as he had not fully recovered, and today morning, the news of his demise hit the world. His death has left the whole of Bollywood in complete shock and everyone has been sending out their condolences.

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first person to share about the sad demise of Kapoor on social media and ever since the world has been pouring in their prayers and condolences. And now, took to social media to send out her prayers and seems to have fallen short of words, much like the most of us. She went on to share a photo of Rishi Kapoor from his prime days and wrote, 'Words fall short ....You will be remembered forever RIP.'

Katrina Kaif's post for Rishi Kapoor:

Katrina and Rishi have worked in multiple films together, including the likes of Namastey London, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Agneepath. Among other Bollywood celebrities, the likes of , Juhi Chawla, , and many others have paid their tributes to the veteran as they send out their prayers and condolences.

