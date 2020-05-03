Rishi Kapoor Demise: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor organise prayer meet at home

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor organised a prayer meet for the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor at home.

An intimate family affair, a photo which shows Neetu and Ranbir alongside each other has been doing the rounds on social media. The photo was widely shared by the actor's fan clubs. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen donning a turban and a kurta. As for Neetu, the late actor's wife wore white for the prayer meet. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital. While his funeral took place the same day, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was not present in the city. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night via road.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members and and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her late husband and captioned it, "End of our story." The post was flooded with love from her fans and close friends who assured Neetu that their love story was indeed an eternal one. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita replied, "Yes please don’t say that , what’s so beautiful is that you had such an amazing love story and so many beautiful memories."

Neetu's friend and journalist Bhawana Somaaya commented, "Neetu don’t say that, it is end of a scene, end of a chapter, Chintu would have liked you to live life wholeheartedly. Last two years have been draining, so pause for a while, rest, recapture, reflect and slowly and gradually restore...we are all there, waiting to hold your hand!"

