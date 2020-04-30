Rishi Kapoor Demise: Nimrat Kaur speaks on behalf of every cinema lover as she mourns veteran actor's death

Nimrat Kaur shares a rare photo of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan together to pay a tribute to both the stars.

's death has left a huge void in Bollywood. The veteran actor lost his fight to leukemia. The Kapoor family confirmed Rishi took his last breath on April 30. As the news broke out, several Bollywood stars took to social media and reacted to the news. Nimrat Kaur is among the many stars who have reacted to Rishi's passing away. The actress took to Twitter and shared a rare photo of Rishi and Irrfan together in one frame to share her thoughts.

For the unversed, Rishi and Irrfan shared the screen in 2013's D-Day. A picture of the duo seated in a car and sharing a laugh has gone viral. Sharing the same picture, Nimrat expressed her thoughts on both the actors' deaths. Nimrat echoed the emotions of every movie lover when she tweeted that the industry has experienced too much loss too soon. "Too much loss too soon... #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPRishiKapoor," she tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Just yesterday, Nimrat spoke to Pinkvilla and shared her grief over losing her Lunchbox co-star. "I’m truly devastated. As an audience member and as an actor. Words fail to describe my sense of shock and grief. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. There will never be another quite like him," she said.

Apart from Nimrat, Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, , Juhi Chawla, and many others remembered Rishi Kapoor. Check out a few reactions here:

