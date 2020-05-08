Rishi Kapoor Demise: Priyanka Chopra reaches out to Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu; Says 'the world grieves with you'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartwarming tribute to Rishi Kapoor. The actress not only gushed about the legendary actor but also reached out to Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

passed away on April 30. The actor battled leukemia for two years before he succumbed to the fight. Several stars have opened up about the actor's passing away, sharing their favourite memory of the legendary star. Now, Jonas has penned a heartfelt tribute to the actor. PeeCee bid farewell to Rishi with a special piece for Time Magazine where she not only remembered her Agneepath co-star but also reached out to his family , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

She assured the family that they are not alone. "The world grieves with you," she wrote. She said the passing away of the actor was like the end of an era. "The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you," she wrote.

Priyanka remembered the versatile actor from the set of the headlined film. "I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again," she recalled.

She looked back at Rishi's journey in Bollywood and wrote, "From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp."

"His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him," she added.

Priyanka quoted Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker, which saw Chintu essay the younger version of his father in the movie, and said, "As his father said in his legendary movie Mera Naam Joker, the show must go on." Priyanka also thanked Rishi for all the magic, memories, and his candid heart. "I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candor, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you. Farewell, Chintu uncle. Hindi cinema will never be the same," she concluded the Time piece.

